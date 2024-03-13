A month after Sidhu Moosewala's mother's pregnancy news, late Punjabi singer's father shares cryptic post saying 'there are so many rumours...'

Chandigarh, March 13
A month after it was reported that Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur is expecting, the late singer’s father Balkaur Singh on Tuesday shared a cryptic post, which has left everyone wondering if the pregnancy reports were “false”.
Taking to his Facebook account, Sidhu’s father shared that several “rumours" around their family have been making headlines.
“We are grateful to Sidhu's well-wishers who are concerned about our family. But we request you not to believe in the rumours circulated about the family and that the family would share the news when the time is right, he wrote in Punjabi.
According to reports, Sidhu's mother is 58 and father 60.
Earlier, Charan Kaur’s pregnancy news was confirmed by Moosewala’s uncle Chamkaur Singh.
