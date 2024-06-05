Amidst above normal temperature, IMD forecasts light rain, thunderstorms over parts of Punjab during next 4 days

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, June 5

Amidst above normal temperatures prevailing in Punjab, the weather department has predicted that some parts of Northwest India could experience rain and thunderstorms over the next four days.

Dust storm or thunderstorm along with lightning and gusty winds with speed of 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Punjab are expected till June 7, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 5. Heat wave conditions are also likely at isolated places.

During the past 24 hours, maximum temperature recorded in Punjab ranged from 39.7°C at Thein Dam near Pathankot to 45.8°C at Faridkot.

“Yesterday, there was fall of 1.2°C in average maximum temperature in Punjab. However, it was appreciably above normal by 3.2°C,” the bulletin said.

The minimum temperatures during this period ranged from 26°C at Rupnagar to 30.4°C at Mohali.

“As compared to yesterday, there is a rise of 2.7°C in average minimum temperature. It is appreciably above normal by 4°C in the state,” the bulletin added.

In Haryana, the maximum temperature ranged from 40.7°C at Panchkula to 45.9°C at Nuh, while the minimum temperature was between 27.7°C at Panchkula to 33.3°C at Hisar.

The average maximum temperature in Haryana was appreciably above normal by 3.7°C while the average minimum temperature was above normal by 2.7°C. However, the weatherman does not expect any large change in maximum temperature over the next five days in both the states.

According to IMD, a western disturbance is seen as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan in lower tropospheric levels. Prevailing southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea over the plains of north-west India are likely to continue during the next three days.

Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated very light to light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during June 5-7.

Isolated to scattered light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are also expected in the neighbouring regions of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 3-4 days, IMD said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Ladakh #Uttarakhand