 Amidst above normal temperature, IMD forecasts light rain, thunderstorms over parts of Punjab during next 4 days : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Amidst above normal temperature, IMD forecasts light rain, thunderstorms over parts of Punjab during next 4 days

Amidst above normal temperature, IMD forecasts light rain, thunderstorms over parts of Punjab during next 4 days

Isolated to scattered light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are also expected in the neighbouring regions of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Amidst above normal temperature, IMD forecasts light rain, thunderstorms over parts of Punjab during next 4 days

An e-rickshaw moves on a road amid rain. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, June 5

Amidst above normal temperatures prevailing in Punjab, the weather department has predicted that some parts of Northwest India could experience rain and thunderstorms over the next four days.

Dust storm or thunderstorm along with lightning and gusty winds with speed of 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Punjab are expected till June 7, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 5. Heat wave conditions are also likely at isolated places.

During the past 24 hours, maximum temperature recorded in Punjab ranged from 39.7°C at Thein Dam near Pathankot to 45.8°C at Faridkot.

“Yesterday, there was fall of 1.2°C in average maximum temperature in Punjab. However, it was appreciably above normal by 3.2°C,” the bulletin said.

The minimum temperatures during this period ranged from 26°C at Rupnagar to 30.4°C at Mohali.

“As compared to yesterday, there is a rise of 2.7°C in average minimum temperature. It is appreciably above normal by 4°C in the state,” the bulletin added.

In Haryana, the maximum temperature ranged from 40.7°C at Panchkula to 45.9°C at Nuh, while the minimum temperature was between 27.7°C at Panchkula to 33.3°C at Hisar.

The average maximum temperature in Haryana was appreciably above normal by 3.7°C while the average minimum temperature was above normal by 2.7°C. However, the weatherman does not expect any large change in maximum temperature over the next five days in both the states.

According to IMD, a western disturbance is seen as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan in lower tropospheric levels. Prevailing southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea over the plains of north-west India are likely to continue during the next three days.

Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated very light to light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during June 5-7.

Isolated to scattered light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are also expected in the neighbouring regions of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 3-4 days, IMD said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Ladakh #Uttarakhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

2
Punjab INDIA DECIDES 2024

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

3
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

4
India

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by Western powers

5
India

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

6
Himachal

Assembly bypolls: Congress wins 4 of 6 seats in Himachal Pradesh, MLA strength reaches 38

7
Punjab

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

8
J & K

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

9
Punjab

Son of Indira Gandhi’s assassin is now an MP

10
India

'Will propose and support Modi for PM'; JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

PM Modi to take oath for third time on Saturday; submits resignation to President

PM Modi to take oath for third time on Saturday, submits resignation to President

The PM also chaired a meeting of the union cabinet where he ...

Final Lok Sabha election results: NDA wins 291 seats; set to form government, INDIA bloc 230

NDA wins 291 seats; set to form government, INDIA bloc 230

BJP single largest party with 240 seats, 19 Independents

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes...

Will propose and support Modi for PM: JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

'Will propose and support Modi for PM'; JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

The TDP had also pledged support for PM Modi on Tuesday

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

Of 5 Punjab Cabinet ministers, only one registers victory; s...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Anti-farmer wave, no tie-up with SAD led to BJP's debacle in 4 rural segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Supporters celebrate at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi among top 150 universities in world; MIT remains best varsity: QS Ranking

AAP entitled to space for party office like other political parties: Delhi High Court

Massive fire breaks out at eye hospital in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, no one injured

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Celebrations erupt as Congress candidate wins

Home turf steered AAP candidate’s win from Hoshiarpur, let saffron party down

Stalwarts bite the dust as Jalandhar chooses non-Doabaite Channi

BJP citadel collapses, turncoat Chabbewal wins Hoshiarpur

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Voters remain loyal to Congress, show turncoat the door

Double delight for Congress in city as Kishori Lal wins big in Amethi

26 Independent candidates, 14 others lose security deposits

Cop dies due to bullet fired from service carbine

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Railway Safety officer visits accident site