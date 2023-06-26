 Amidst surplus rain in north India during June, southwest monsoon hits some parts of Punjab : The Tribune India

Amidst surplus rain in north India during June, southwest monsoon hits some parts of Punjab

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain likely over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan

Amidst surplus rain in north India during June, southwest monsoon hits some parts of Punjab

The agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana have recorded a surplus of 42 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, June 26

Amidst surplus rains in north India during June, the southwest monsoon has hit some parts of Punjab on Monday after having touched Delhi and some more parts of Haryana on Sunday. Many parts of north India experienced widespread moderate showers on Monday.

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, remaining parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, on June 26, with the northern limit of the monsoon now passing through the Porbandar, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Narnaul, Ferozepur axis, according to a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon’s northern limit on Sunday was Veraval, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Udaipur, Narnaul, Ambala, Katra and conditions are favourable for its further advance into the remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab during the next two days, IMD said.

Rainfall over the northern western states in the summer month of June has been noticeably above normal. The agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana have recorded a surplus of 42 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively, while the hill state of Himachal Pradesh has a surplus of 29 per cent.

From June 1 till June 26, Punjab received 58.60 mm rain against the long period average of 41.20 mm for this period, according to data compiled by the IMD. Haryana received 59.40 mm against the normal of 42.10 mm, while Himachal Pradesh received 102.90 mm against the normal of 79.80 mm for the aforementioned period.

Rainfall over north-west India in the month of May had also been well above normal, with the surplus being 161 percent in Punjab as well as Haryana and 84 percent in Himachal Pradesh.

While there have been several incidents of cloudy weather and rainfall over many parts of north-west India in June, helping to keep the temperatures relatively low and reducing the demand for power, the current water level at crucial dams in the region also remains comfortable.

The combined storage level in major reservoirs in Himachal Pradesh is 25 per cent above the past 10-year average and two percent above the 10-year average in Punjab, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Central Water Commission.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over the western Himalayan region and over the plains of northwest India up to June 28.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan as well as some other parts of north-west India over the next two days.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab's biggest heist

2
Nation

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya booked for ‘derogatory’ post against Rahul Gandhi

3
Nation

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

4
Punjab

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting ODI World Cup matches

5
Health

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

6
Diaspora

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

7
Punjab

Salaries of newly-regularised 12,700 teachers hiked by up to three times: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Nation

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of 'irregularities' in house repair

9
Punjab

Rs 138-cr orchard scam: Facing Vigilance heat, beneficiaries start returning ill-gotten money

10
Nation

'Unacceptable', says White House after trolls target scribe who put query to PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus: Sandeep Pathak

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday made a strong pu...

All India Muslim Personal Law Board members huddle to finalise draft opposing UCC to be submitted to law panel

Muslim Personal Law Board members huddle to finalise draft opposing UCC to be submitted to law panel

The Board holds a meeting on Tuesday night through video-con...

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya booked for ‘derogatory’ posts against Rahul Gandhi

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya booked for ‘derogatory’ post against Rahul Gandhi

The High Grounds police in Bengaluru have booked a case agai...

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

Rajinder Pal Singh pleaded guilty in February, will likely b...

Stadium did not meet standards of ICC, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla says after Punjab minister alleges ‘political interference’ over Mohali’s omission from World Cup fixtures

Stadium did not meet ICC standards, BCCI official says after Punjab minister alleges 'political interference' over Mohali's omission from World Cup fixtures

Shukla says this time 12 venues have been chosen for the cri...


Cities

View All

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Two more held in 5-month-old kidnapping, extortion case

Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look

Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

Special Olympics: Pingalwara athletes win1 gold, 3 bronze medals in Germany

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

Home composting way forward, say Chandigarh residents

Peak hour snarl-ups near Hallo Majra a norm

Lake Sports Complex restaurant service closed

PGI to ramp up OT infrastructure

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus: Sandeep Pathak

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus

Businessman looted of Rs 4.5 lakh in Delhi

CBI registers FIR over irregularities in appointment of teachers in Delhi Government-aided school

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

Man kills wife, hangs himself after fight in outer Delhi

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Govt buses go off road, passengers stranded in Jalandhar

Cable mess: Webs of wires a common sight near bus stand area in Jalandhar

State of Parks: Located near railway station in Jalandhar, this park lies in complete neglect

ASI’s son dies in US road mishap

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

46K ration cards of needy wrongly cancelled in Ludhiana: Cong

Stop dumping waste into sewer lines or face action: Officials to dairy farmers

Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

3 youths arrested for opening fire at Rajpura financier’s office

Fatehgarh Sahib: Poor condition of roads irks residents

5 customers’ loans waived at PNB settlement camp

Patiala: 708 jail inmates examined at medical camp