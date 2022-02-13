Amit Shah holds closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar

It is learnt that the Jathedar took up the issue of Sikh political prisoners languishing in the jails despite completion of their sentence, besides other issues

Home Minister Amit Shah receives a memento from Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh, during their meeting. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also seen. PTI

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, February 13

During the course of his political tour in Amritsar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and held a closed-door meeting with the officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht Harpreet Singh.

Though Shah was accompanied by other BJP leaders, including Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who is in Amritsar to campaign for BJP candidates, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh, BJP leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, but they were not present during the meeting held at the Akal Takht Secretariat that carried on for around 40-45 minutes.

This was probably the first meeting between Shah and Jathedar after Modi government assumed power at the Centre.

Meanwhile, Jathedar honoured Shah, presented him with a small replica of the Golden Temple and a siropa (robe of honour).

Jathedar’s PA Jaspal Singh said the Jathedar had asked Shah to hold permanent post of a ‘Granthi’ (Sikh priest) in the paramilitary forces, on the lines of provision of ‘Maulvi’ in the forces.

Jathedar also apprised Shah that the Sikh personnel in the forces themselves arrange for Sikh rituals during the gurpurbs or other Sikh occasions.

It is learnt that the Jathedar has also taken up the issue of Sikh political prisoners languishing in the jails despite completion of their sentence.

On another issue of protection of Sikh Shrines, including Gurdwara Gian Godri at Uttrakhand and Gurdwara Gurudongmar in Sikkim, being vandalised or illegally encroached upon by the locals. It is learnt that the Jathedar also asked for furnishing notification of gurdwara that comes under Section 87.

Meanwhile, Sirsa tweeted the meet as “Blessings and Guidance of Jathedar Akal Takht Sahib Harpreet Singh Ji for @AmitShah Ji who shared his vision for peace and prosperity in Punjab and value-addition to the nation”.

Though Jathedar occupies the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, yet he often used the religious platform to bat for the Badal-led SAD.

At the ‘Panthic Ikath’ held on January 2 at Golden Temple in the presence of SAD leadership led by Sukhbir Singh Badal against the sacrilege incidents, the Jathedar had urged the community to strengthen the Akal Takht and the SGPC as it will automatically make the SAD stronger. He had advised the SAD leadership to conduct ‘Punjab to Panth’ march so that no one could disassociate ‘son’ (SAD) from its mother (SGPC).

Jathedar’s appeal had fumed the Opposition parties and the Congress minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had even lodged his protest in writing against it.

Earlier in 2020, during the 100th foundation day of SGPC, Jathedar had attacked the BJP government at the Centre calling it an “EVM elected government” and had advocated the SAD to start a journey “Punjab to Panth” march.

