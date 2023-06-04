Amit Shah meets SGPC delegation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today met a delegation of senior functionaries of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), who apprised him about various issues concerning the Sikh body, including the demand for inclusion of gurdwaras under the management of the its board.

In an official statement, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “The delegation gave a representation on various issues pertaining to the functioning of gurdwaras and other SGPC matters, including the inclusion of gurdwaras under the management of the SGPC board.”

The delegation felt and argued that once gurdwaras were brought under the management of the board, it would streamline their management, the MHA said in the statement.