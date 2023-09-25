Amit Shah to chair Northern Zonal Council meeting tomorrow in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 24

Punjab is likely to emphasise water-related issues with the neighbouring states and its claim over Chandigarh during the 31st Northern Zonal Council (NZC) meeting scheduled in Amritsar on September 26 that will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Northern Zonal Council comprises the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

The high-profile meeting will be attended by the Chief Ministers of the member states along with two senior ministers from each state and the Lieutenant Governors/ Administrators of the Union Territories.

The Chief Secretaries and other senior officers of the state governments and Union Territories and senior officers of the Centre will also participate in the meeting.

The Northern Zonal Council may discuss a wide range of other issues including Bhakra-Beas Management Board, canal projects and water sharing, affiliation to Panjab University, road construction work under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), issues related to reorganisation of states, development of infrastructure, land acquisition, environmental and forest-related clearance, regional connectivity under the UDAN scheme launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for regional airport development and regional connectivity enhancement and other issues of common interest at the regional level.

Similarly, other issues of national importance might be taken up. These include operationalisation of fast track special courts (FSTC) for speedy investigation and speedy disposal of rape cases against women and children, facility of banks/India Post Payment Bank branches within 5 km of each village, creation of two lakh new Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACSs) in the country, eliminating malnutrition among children through nutrition campaign, reducing the drop-out rate of schoolchildren, participation of government hospitals in Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and others.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police are on their toes to look after the security aspect. Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav had visited the holy city two days ago.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Parminder Singh Bhandal said that thousands of police personnel, including urban and rural Amritsar police and from neighbouring districts like Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Batala and Kapurthala have been deputed at various points in the city.

