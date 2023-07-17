Amit Shah to lay stone of PGI centre: Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, July 16

BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi today said Home Minister Amit Shah would soon lay the foundation stone of the PGI satellite centre.

Rana told mediapersons that once the project got completed, it would benefit the residents of not just Ferozepur but other border districts as well.

Last January, PM Narendra Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the facility ahead of the Assembly polls. However, the project could not take off as Modi had to go back without laying the stone following a protest by farmers. Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh today visited the town and said work on the facility would start soon.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Ferozepur #PGI Chandigarh