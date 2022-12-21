Amrinder Singh Raja Warring asks Punjab CM to rein in miscreants

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 20

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today said anti-social elements are conspiring to disturb peace in the state.

He said CM Bhagwant Mann should concentrate on improving law and order, instead of visiting toll plazas.

Addressing the party workers ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra scheduled in January, Warring added that Pakistan has always tried to disturb peace in Punjab and with AAP at the helm, the situation has worsened.

“I appeal to the Centre and the Punjab Government to stop playing politics and ensure law and order in the state,” he said, adding that CM Mann should keep tabs on anti-social elements.

When asked about the presence of Jagdish Tytler in a party meeting in Delhi, Warring said he would not answer irrelevant questions.

