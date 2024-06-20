Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring holds meeting with district presidents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today held a meeting with all district presidents of the Punjab Congress at the Congress Bhawan, Chandigarh.

Warring congratulated the district presidents for their dedication and hard work, which played a crucial role in achieving the remarkable result in the Lok Sabha elections. The district presidents, in turn, expressed their enthusiasm and congratulated the PCC chief for his leadership and strategic direction, especially during a time when the state government in Punjab is led by the Aam Aadmi Party.

During the meeting, the PCC chief underscored the importance of unity and emphasised that this victory was a result of collective effort. He highlighted how the synchronised efforts at various levels of the party contributed to this achievement. He pointed out that the success in the elections was due to the Punjab Congress working together for the party’s goals rather than individual interests. He encouraged everyone to continue this spirit of collaboration to further strengthen the party.

The district presidents attributed this electoral success to the relentless hard work and strategic planning of the PCC chief over the past two years. They praised the foundational stability established under his leadership, noting that the robust groundwork at the booth, mandal and block levels was instrumental in achieving the desired results.

