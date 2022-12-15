Amrinder Singh Raja Warring refutes Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar’s claims

Chandigarh, December 14
PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today refuted the claims of Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar that the previous Congress government had favoured private transporters.
Reacting to Bhullar’s allegations, Warring, who was the Transport Minister in the previous regime, said his party’s government had drawn up routes to favour state-owned companies. He also showed documents to prove his case.
On private transporters plying buses up to Chandigarh, Warring said, the policy had to be approved by the Centre and since the Badals, whose transport business was the most affected, were in alliance with the BJP, they did not let the policy be approved.
The PCC chief asked Bhullar as to which government or minister had cancelled the extended route permits and generated revenue for the state.
