Amrinder Singh Raja Warring: Will stand against Sunil Jakhar if he contests poll

Chandigarh, April 26

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, president, Pradesh Congress Committee, will contest against state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, if he chooses to enter poll arena.

He said he had asked the BJP to field Jakhar from any constituency. “If he chooses to do so, I will contest against him,” he said.

Regarding the recent remarks made by BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi, the PCC chief said, “I abstain from engaging in counter-statements against such individuals. The BJP and its leaders persist on insulting Rahul Gandhi, evidently under the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration. This misinformation campaign, propagated by the BJP, RSS and Modi is baseless.”

Responding to “Y” plus security provided to BJP leaders, Warring said, “It appears to be an established norm that on affiliating with the BJP, leaders are granted Y-plus security. While our nation’s borders may not be secure under the BJP regime, its leaders from Punjab evidently enjoy substantial security.”

