Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s visit to house of Ashok Parashar Pappi’s cousin raises storm in Ludhiana

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 1

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s visit to the first cousin of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi raised a political storm here today.

As the polling was under way, Pappi’s son told the media that Warring, who was a Congress nominee from Ludhiana, visited their house and “pledged support to them”.

However, Warring rubbished the claim and attributed it to the frustration of the imminent defeat of the AAP’s candidate in Ludhiana.

“Warring came calling to our home and remained with us for almost an hour,” Pappi’s son announced, claiming that the PPCC chief “extended support to them while blaming the Congress leadership and local cadres for not supporting him”.

Terming the claim totally false, Warring told The Tribune that he had not visited Pappi’s house but had gone to meet his first cousin Sushil Parasher, who, he said, was a devout Congress Sewa Dal worker and lives in the same locality where Pappi resides.

He said Sushil had recently undergone a cardiac surgery and was alleging that Ashok’s family was not allowing him to step out of his home for even casting his vote.

Meanwhile, BJP nominee MP Ravneet Bittu took no time to join the issue. “The cat has finally come out of the bag,” he said, accusing the Congress and the AAP of “fooling the voters by playing a friendly match”.

