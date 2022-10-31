Amritpal Singh: Amrit Sanchar to focus on 'de-addiction' of youth

Amritsar, October 30
Amritpal Singh, head of Waris Punjab De, which was founded by late Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, said Amrit Sanchar will result in de-addiction of youngsters and the entire state will be free from drugs.
Amritpal participated in the event organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at Akal Takht today.
On his call, a large number of Sikh youth gathered at Akal Takht to take part in the Amrit Sanchar. A couple of youngsters escorting him were seen carrying rifles.
Addressing the media, he said similar events were being held across the state. He flayed those stating that his actions would bring back the period of 1980s in the state.
He said there was no other issue in the state but to free it from the “shackles of slavery”. He asked farm leader Rakesh Tikait not to interfere in the affairs of Punjab and social media influencer Vicky Thomas to stay away from the Sikh issues.
