Raja Warring’s wife Amrita sparks row with Congress’s hand symbol remarks

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 29

Congress state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s wife Amrita Warring sparked outrage by making ‘controversial statements’ regarding the Guru. She compared the hand of the Guru with that of the Congress symbol ‘panja’ during campaigning for her husband Raja Warring, who is contesting the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat on the Congress ticket.

All-India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) activist and chief spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad has lodged a complaint with Akal Takht. He urged Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to summon her at Akal Takht and take action for violation of ‘maryada’ and hurting Sikh sentiments.

In a video that has gone viral, she is seen claiming that the Congress had selected “panja” as its symbol to pay homage to Guru Nanak Dev. Not only this, Amrita also compares the “panja” to the hand of Mahavir Jain.

She can be heard saying, “Votes should go to Guru Nanak Dev’s ‘panja’. The Congress chose ‘panja’ because the Gurus like Mahavir showed ‘panjas’.”

Peer Mohammad said she was exploiting the religious sentiments to get vote which could not be tolerated by the Sikh community.

“I have urged Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh that she should be summoned to appear before Akal Takht,” he said.

