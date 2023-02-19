Amritpal aide held for assault

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 18

The Amritsar police have arrested an aide of Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh in the alleged kidnapping and assault case of a youth. He was identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan, of Tibri village in Gurdaspur. However, one of his accomplices Sandhu was later let off after questioning.

Family members of Lovepreet accused the police of falsely implicating him in the case and demanded an impartial investigation in the incident.

Varinder Singh (28), a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district, has accused Amritpal and his supporters of allegedly kidnapping him from outside Damdami Taksal at Ajnala late on Wednesday.

He alleged that the accused took him in an SUV to a tubewell at Jandiala where Amritpal and his armed supporters were present. Varinder alleged he was assaulted and his phone and purse were snatched.

On his complaint, the police have registered a case against Amritpal Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Pappalpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Fauji Rode and 20 unknown persons.