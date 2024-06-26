Amritpal aide likely to contest Gidderbaha bypoll

Gidderbaha/Muktsar, June 25
Bhagwant Singh, alias Pardhan Mantri Bajeke, who is lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam along with Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh under the NSA, may contest the bypoll from the Gidderbaha Assembly segment. A video of his minor son making an announcement in this regard has gone viral.
Pardhan Mantri belongs to Bajeke village in Moga district. Before languishing in jail, he was very active on social media.
The jailed pro-Khalistan leader’s son has appealed to the public that they should also make his father victorious like Amritpal Singh and Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who had won by a margin of 70,000 votes from AAP’s Karamjit Singh Anmol. Gidderbaha Assembly segment is part of the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency.
This seat has fallen vacant after three-time Gidderbaha MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring won the Lok Sabha poll from Ludhiana.
Warring’s wife Amrita is among the front-runners for the Congress ticket from this segment.
From SAD, name of Sukhbir Singh Badal is doing rounds in political circles.
AAP may field any of its three leaders – Pritpal Sharma, Sukhjinder Kaoni and Jagdeep Singh Sandhu.
