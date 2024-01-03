Amritpal aide out on six-day parole

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, January 2

Kulwant Singh Rauke, an aide of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, has been granted the six-day in-custody parole following the death of his uncle Bhagwant Singh Rauke.

Kulwant was arrested in March last year and was in Dibrugarh jail in Assam with associates of Amritpal.

They were arrested under the National Security Act from different parts of the state.

Kulwant’s uncle Bhagwant Singh died on December 27 and after Kulwant was granted parole by the jail authorities, he reached Rauke village of Moga to attend the cremation of his uncle on January 1.

Sources in the police revealed that during his parole period, Kulwant would remain in police custody. However, a police party would accompany him during all family rituals regarding the death of his uncle.

The police said all jail inmates might be eligible for emergency parole or in-custody parole for 14 days for reasons such as the death or marriage of a family member.

An active member of Waris Punjab De, an outfit headed by Amritpal Singh, 39-year-old Kulwant was a clerk with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

His father Charat Singh was allegedly picked up by the police in March 1993 during militancy and he never returned home. Charat Singh Rauke was sarpanch of the village in Nihal Singh Wala of Moga.

Rauke is the first among 10 persons who got parole. He and nine others, including Amritpal Singh, were arrested under the NSA for storming into the Ajnala police station complex on February 23.

