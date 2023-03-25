Amritpal, aides booked for extortion

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 24

The Bilga police have booked Amritpal Singh and his two unidentified associates on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation.

Complainant Gurmit Kaur told the police that her husband Sukhwinder Singh served as a granthi at gurdwara Singh Sabha, Sheikhupur village. She said on March 18, both gates of the gurdwara were open and around 6 pm three persons with their faces covered barged inside. She said they locked her family in a room at gunpoint and her son Parwan Singh recognised Amritpal.

She said Amritpal’s associates directed her son to give them his motorcycle, a shawl and a turban.

Gurmit said Amritpal asked her son to help them cross the Sutlej. She said her son asked his cousin to accompany him and before leaving, the separatist’s aides threatened them to remain silent.

She stated that her son told that his motorcycle developed some technical snag and Amritpal phoned someone to bring a scooter.

Gurmit said Amritpal directed her son to leave his motorcycle at Darapur canal. She said her son helped them to reach the Sutlej via Meonwal village.

SHO Mohindar Pal said a case under Sections 386, 342, 506 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the accused.