Amritpal, aides end fast in Dibrugarh jail

Amritsar, March 21
On Akal Takht’s directions, a delegation of five Gursikhs today met Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh and nine other detainees at Dibrugarh jail in Assam.
The detainees ended their hunger strike and partook of ‘karah parshad’ and ‘holy water’ brought from the Golden Temple by delegation members.
The detainees, charged under the National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh jail, had been observing a hunger strike since February 16, accusing the jail authorities of infringing their privacy by installing surveillance cameras in their barracks and bathrooms without their knowledge.
The delegation included Akal Takht additional head granthi Giani Malkiat Singh and SGPC member advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka.
