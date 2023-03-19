 Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times : The Tribune India

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

Jalandhar DIG says seven illegal weapons, two vehicles of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief seized

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

Amritpal Singh. ANI



ANI

Jalandhar, March 19

Narrating the hot chase in Jalandhar, during which the chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’, now declared fugitive Amritpal Singh, escaped, Jalandhar DIG Swapan Sharma on Sunday said two vehicles of the pro-Khalistan leader’s convoy have been seized, adding that he crashed into motorbikes to divert the police.

“We were directed to nab him (Amritpal Singh). While chasing, he ended up on a one-lane link road ahead of us. While outrunning us he crashed into several motorbike riders, some were with the motive to divert us from the chase,” Deputy Inspector General Swapan Sharma said.

The Punjab Police were chasing Amritpal Singh, who has been declared a fugitive by Punjab Police, to nab him and his aides.

The senior police officer said, “While interception in Mehatpur, a crowded market, the vehicle in front, somehow managed to flee. But we have recovered the other two cars of his convoy.”

“We have recovered seven illegal weapons too,” he added.

DIG Sharma also said Singh changed his routes two-three times. “He was earlier at Harike, then he entered Doaba region from another flyover,” he said, adding that Singh was first time seen at the Shahkot area, where he was intercepted. “But he took a U-turn from there too,” he further said.

Earlier in the day, the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab, was extended till Monday noon.

Punjab Police on Saturday launched an operation against Amritpal Singh and his aides. Police later, while stating that 78 persons were arrested in the operation and several were detained for questioning, said that the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was still on the run and a massive manhunt is launched to nab him.

Previously the central agency sources informed that Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged adviser and financer of Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the authorities on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh’s residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. Security has also been enhanced across the state, as per the police.

Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a “fugitive”.

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal’s supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar last month, demanding the release of one of Amritpal’s close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

On February 23, thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

#Amritpal Singh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

2
Punjab

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

3
Punjab

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

4
Punjab

78 of 'Waris Punjab De' arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

5
Punjab

78 arrests after 3-hour dramatic police chase

6
Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

7
Nation

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh by special aircraft

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financier' Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

9
Punjab

Cops had drawn flak post Ajnala, Mohali incidents

10
Chandigarh

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

Jalandhar DIG says seven illegal weapons, two vehicles of ‘W...

HC notice to Punjab on haebus corpus petition seeking production of Amritpal Singh

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

Legal adviser of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief also seeks appointm...

Amritpal Singh's four aides taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh by special aircraft

Accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the...

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying weapons prohibited

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying off weapons prohibited

It will be effective from zero hours on March 20 till midnig...

Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

Also questioned the timing of action initiated against Waris...


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying weapons prohibited

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying off weapons prohibited

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep: Congress calls it worst case of political vendetta, harassment, intimidation

Uber cab featured in video showing a man assaulting a woman traced in Gurugram: Delhi Police

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

~72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Rs 72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

3 arrested for theft at Nurmahal Axis Bank

Warring slams govt over law & order

All civil hospitals to be upgraded: Minister

Smart card shortage leads to delay in issuance of RCs, driving licences

21 Amritpal supporters trying to stage dharna taken into police custody in Ludhiana

21 Amritpal supporters trying to stage dharna taken into police custody in Ludhiana

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Potholed roads: Rain adds to commuters’ woes

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

New training equipment for RSETI from SBI