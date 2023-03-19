 Fresh FIR against Amritpal Singh, associates for possession of illegal weapons : The Tribune India

Fresh FIR against Amritpal Singh, associates for possession of illegal weapons

Six .12 bore rifles, a .315 licenced rifle along with 322 bullets seized

Police personnel check a vehicle amid a crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar on March 19, 2023. @Jal_R_Police/Twiteer/PTI



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 19

Amritsar rural police have slapped a fresh case under Arms Act against Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his aides at Khalchian police station here last night.

Seven of them were arrested from Mehatpur area near Jalandhar yesterday.

Amritsar Rural SSP Satinder Singh said Amritpal Singh and his aide Gurbhej Singh of Bathinda were named in the case. He said police have confiscated six .12 bore rifles, a .315 licenced rifle along with 322 illegal bullets.

Initial probe revealed that all the weapons and ammunition was provided by Amritpal Singh to them.

Two SUVs were also recovered by the police, he said.

Punjab Police had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him.

However, the hunt is on to catch Amritpal who gave the police a slip when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district on Saturday.

Police had already registered an FIR in the February 23 Ajnala incident against Amritpal and his associates.

