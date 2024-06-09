Amritpal elated at getting elected to Parl, say parents

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, June 8

Newly elected Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, self-styled Khalistan leader and a detainee under the National Security Act (NSA), Amritpal Singh, is elated at his election and wants to take oath in Parliament soon.

His first reaction on his poll victory came through his parents who met him at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam.

His father Tarsem Singh said, “Amritpal has thanked the sangat (people of Khadoor Sahib) for voting for him in large numbers. He want to serve the people of Punjab who voted and campaigned for him even though he was sitting in jail.”

Balwinder Kaur, mother of Amritpal, said he wants to take oath. “But we don’t know how and when he will be able to do it. Amritpal wants to raise the issues of Punjab in Parliament.”

Sukhchain Singh, uncle of Amritpal who led his campaign in Khadoor Sahib, said they were exploring all legal possibilities for the release of Amritpal. “We are applying for temporary release from the jail to enable him to take oath as Member of Parliament.”

His lawyer Imaan Khera said there was never a question about Amritpal not abiding by the Constitution. “Of course, he will take oath. We are applying for temporary release.”

Amritpal won by a margin of 1,97,210 votes, the biggest margin of victory in Punjab.

