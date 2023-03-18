Amritpal evades police as they launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Jalandhar, March 18

'Waris Punjab De' head Amritpal Singh on Saturday reportedly evaded police as they launched a state-wide crackdown on him and his aides.

Six aides of Amritpal were reportedly detained. Punjab Police are yet to confirm the detentions.

Amritpal was reportedly intercepted near Mehatpur in Shahkot but he evaded police, whereas his assocaites were held.