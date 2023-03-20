Amritpal narrowly escapes minutes before police nab his driver from his hideout

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, March 20

In a late-night operation, Punjab Police arrested Harpreet Singh, a close confidant of ‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh.

Harpreet was not only Amritpal's personal driver but also a close friend and confidant who used to live with him.

Confirming this to The Tribune by sharing a video of his arrest, a senior police official said Harpreet was arrested from a village near Shahkot on Sunday night.

The police official said the cops carried out a late-night operation to arrest Amritpal but he (Amritpal) managed to escape minutes before the police reached his hideout. However, Amritpal's personal driver Harpreet was nabbed from the spot.

The police official maintained that both Amritpal and Harpreet fled from the police on a motorcycle in Shahkot town by abandoning their vehicle, also leaving behind three of their associates, including Amritpal's uncle Harjit Pal Singh.

Harjit Pal has also been arrested.

The police have taken Harpreet to CIA-Staff at Jalandhar where he is being questioned on Amritpal's whereabouts. Harpreet told the cops that Amritpal left him minutes before the police arrested him.

Preliminary investigation shows that Harpreet used to get a monthly salary of Rs 12,000 from Amritpal. Since Harpreet used to live with Amritpal, he (Harpreet) became close to him.

"We may shift him to the joint interrogation centre at Amritsar and he may be a good source of information on Amritpal's links with the ISI and other Khalistani terrorists living in Pakistan and other countries", the senior police official added.