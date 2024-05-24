Amritpal Singh not Central Govt’s prodigy: BJP spokesperson

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 23

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday countered allegations against the party that Amritpal Singh, who is detained under NSA and is contesting elections as an Independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib, is its prodigy.

Shergill, who is a Supreme Court lawyer and is based in Jalandhar, reacted to the allegations saying, “The BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not have any track-record of planting anti-social elements, whereas there are umpteen examples on how they have always uprooted them for the safety and security of the people of the country or even Punjab. How can anyone question the commitment of the BJP to security of Punjab when it has worked to bring down the terror in Kashmir and the north-east?”

On the two-day tour of PM Modi to Punjab and its likely impact on the prospects of the party in the coming elections, he said, “The election started and will end with a bigger dominance of the BJP. Punjab will throw a very promising result for the BJP and it will prove all the critics wrong. BJP knows how to win its losing battles. Our vote per cent was 1.34 in Tripura in 2014 and 10 years down the line, we reached 44 per cent. Same will happen in Punjab. For BJP, the era of piggy backing and being a pillion rider with an alliance partner in Punjab is over. Akali Dal is now ‘khali dal’.

