Amritpal 's plea junked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 13

Justice Rajbir Sehrawat of the High Court today dismissed a petition filed by pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and three others for quashing July 6 order passed by the Amritsar DC allegedly denying them the right be defended by a lawyer of their choice. This, they contended, was mandated in the Constitution.

Amritpal, Harjit Singh, Sarabjeet Kalsi and Varinder Fauji had also sought directions to the DC for arranging and ensuring their “legal meetings” with the lawyers of their choice.

