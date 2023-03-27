Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee

Kathmandu, March 27
India has requested the Nepal Government not to allow fugitive pro-Khalistan activist and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in Nepal, to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using Indian passport or any other fake passport, a media report said on Monday.
In a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has requested the government agencies to arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.
“Singh is currently hiding in Nepal,” the paper said, citing a copy of the letter obtained by it.
“The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using Indian Passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission,” it said.
The letter and Singh’s personal details have been circulated to all the agencies concerned, from hotels to airlines, the paper said, citing multiple sources.
Singh, who is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities, has been on the run since March 18 when the police launched a crackdown against him.
The elusive 'Waris Punjab De' chief gave the police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Punjab’s Jalandhar district.
