Amritpal Singh case: NIA team reaches Punjab, likely to take over case

IANS
New Delhi, March 21
As Amritpal Singh, the pro-Khalistan activist and head of ‘Waris Punjab De’, continues to evade police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) may take over the case on Tuesday, sources said.
A team of NIA has reached Punjab and is speaking to the senior officials of Punjab Police.
There are now high possibilities that the NIA may take over the case on Tuesday. The sources said that the NIA is seeking details and documents related to the case.
As of now, multiple agencies are looking into the matter.
"There are possibilities that NIA might take over the matter. There is a terror link connected to Pakistan's ISI and therefore the Ministry of Home Affairs can decide to transfer the case," the sources added.
Amritpal is currently on the run and it is said that he might have fled abroad. Tuesday is the fourth day when the agencies are conducting raids to nab him but there are no trace of him.
Kin of Amritpal have also moved habeas corpus plea before the Haryana and Punjab High Court. His family has alleged that he is in custody of Punjab Police and he could be killed in encounter.
As of now, the NIA has not spoken on the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh
In his first reaction to the police action, the CM releases ...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...
‘What are 80,000 cops doing?’ HC takes Punjab government to task for failing to arrest Amritpal Singh
Punjab and Haryana High Court termed it as an ‘intelligence ...
Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4
A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...
Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco
2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...