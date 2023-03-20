Amritpal Singh crackdown: It all started with a kidnapping and assault case

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 20

While a massive crackdown and search operation continues to arrest Khalistan sympathiser and ‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh, it all started with the kidnapping and assault case registered against him on February 15 at Ajnala police station here.

On February 15, Varinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar, lodged a complaint with Ajnala police accusing Amritpal and his supporters for abducting him from outside Damdami Taksal at Ajnala. He told the police that he was abducted in a black coloured Isuzu SUV. He had alleged that the accused took him to a tubewell in Jandiala Guru where Amritpal and his armed supporters were also present.

Varinder alleged he was beaten black and blue with wooden sticks by Amritpal’s supporters. They threatened that they had all the details of his family members living here and abroad and in case he lodged a complaint, they would be eliminated, he alleged. He also accused them of stanching his two phones and wallet.

Following his complaint, a case under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 379-B (2) (causing hurt while committing snatching), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant IPC was registered at Ajnala police station. Besides Amritpal, the police had booked Bikramjit Singh, Pappalpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Fauji Rode and 20 unknown persons.

Two days later, the police nabbed Amritpal’s aide Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, a resident of Tibri in Gurdaspur. His arrest infuriated Amritpal, who alleged that the police had falsely implicated in the case as he was not present at the spot. He also accused the police of registering false FIR and threatened to ghero Ajnala police seeking Lovepreet’s release and cancellation of FIR against them.

On February 24, Amritpal, along with his hundreds of armed supporters brandishing swords and firearms stormed into the Ajnala police station while breaking the barricades and clashed with the police teams. Six cops, including former international hockey player and Superintendent of Police Jugraj Singh, were injured in the attack.

Acceding to their demands, the police formed a SIT to probe into the FIR while releasing Lovepreet Singh Toofan from Amritsar Central Jail. The police station's gherao continued till the next day when Toofan was released.

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR against Amritpal Singh and his associates on February 26, but it was brushed under the carpet. The police officials remained in denial mode over registration of FIR in the Ajnala incident. On Sunday, the SSP confirmed that the case was registered on the very next day of the Ajnala incident.

Yesterday, during the crackdown and cordon and search operation launched in the entirestate, the police registered three FIRs--two in Amritsar and two in Jalandhar.

In fresh FIR in Amritsar, Amritpal and his associates were booked under Arms Act following seizures of eight illegal weapons and ammunition from his seven accomplices arrested from Mehatpura area in Jalandhar on Saturday. In Jalandhar, another FIR under Arms Act was registered following seizure of firearm and ammunition in Isuzu seized from Shahkot in Jalandhar yesterday.

Earlier, Amritpal Singh was facing four criminal cases on charges of spreading hatred and disharmony, murder bid and assaulting police servant and obstructing him from discharging his duty.

#Chamkaur Sahib #Ropar