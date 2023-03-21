Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, March 21

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, wanted by the Punjab Police, had hid in a gurdwara. He then changed into western attire from long kurta before fleeing, said Punjab Police spokesperson IG Sukhchain Singh Gill in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Giving details, Gill said Amritpal hid in a gurdwara in Mangal Ambian village. He then swapped his traditional religious clothes for shirt and trousers and also switched his turban before making his getaway on a bike.

During the press conference, Gill also released Amritpal’s photos in different attire and form.

Earlier, Amritpal was caught in CCTV footage at a toll plaza sitting in the front seat of a SUV.

The CCTV footage was from a toll booth in Jalandhar showing him sitting in the front seat in a Brezza.

Thousands of policemen and security personnel have been looking for the Khalistani leader for the past four days.

Gill also informed that 154 arrests have been made so far in the case.

Amritpal’s associates—Manpreet, Gurdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Gurbhej Singh— have been arrested. Swords, walkie-talkie sets and a .315 bore gun was recovered from them.

5 people booked under NSA have been sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail. Amritpal was also booked under NSA on Tuesday. So far, NIA has not been involved in the probe, said the IG.

