 Amritpal Singh, lodged in Assam jail, files nomination from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Amritpal Singh, lodged in Assam jail, files nomination from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib

Amritpal Singh, lodged in Assam jail, files nomination from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib

Amritpal Singh had moved Punjab and Haryana High Court for temporary release to file Lok Sabha nominations

Amritpal Singh, lodged in Assam jail, files nomination from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib

Nominations of Amritpal Singh filed, says lawyer.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 10

‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh on Friday filed his papers for contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib constituency, said his lawyer.

Lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam, Amritpal Singh had on Thursday move the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to the State of Punjab and other respondents to temporary release him for seven days in accordance with the provisions of the NSA to enable him to file is nominations before the returning officer .

From Khadoor Sahib seat, radical preacher Amritpal Singh would face Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira, AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar, BJP candidate Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind, and SAD's Virsa Singh Valtoha.

Nominations in Punjab would continue till May 14 while the scrutiny of papers would take place on May 15 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17.

Lok Sabha elections in Punjab will be held on June 1.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Assam #Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

3
Business

Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; airline to reinstate 25 terminated crew members

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for temporary release to file Lok Sabha nominations

5
Chandigarh

2 dead, 4 hurt as car driver goes on rampage in Kharar

6
India

Nijjar killing case: India says Canada has not shared any specific evidence or information yet

7
Punjab Constituency Watch LUDHIANA

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s entry heats up contest in Ludhiana

8
Haryana

Haryana: Floor test sought, but JJP struggles to keep flock together, 3 ‘rebel’ MLAs meet ML Khattar

9
Trending

Video: Masked man knocks woman unconscious with belt in New York street, drags body between cars to ‘rape’ her

10
Diaspora

'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy

Don't Miss

View All
Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

SC had, earlier, said it didn’t want Kejriwal to discharge h...

Supreme Court bars Arvind Kejriwal from entering CM office, Delhi Secretariat while out of jail on interim bail

Supreme Court bars Arvind Kejriwal from entering CM office, Delhi Secretariat while out of jail on interim bail

Asks Kejriwal not to sign any official file unless absolutel...

Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after SC's interim relief to Kejriwal

Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after SC's interim relief to Kejriwal

In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court granted him...

AAP asks its Delhi MLAs, workers to reach Tihar to 'welcome' Kejriwal after release on interim bail

AAP asks its Delhi MLAs, workers to reach Tihar to 'welcome' Kejriwal after release on interim bail

Kejriwal's wife Sunita has left their house for Tihar to rec...

Upward trajectory of India-US ties not impacted at all: EAM Jaishankar on Pannun case

Upward trajectory of India-US ties not impacted at all: EAM Jaishankar on Pannun case

In November, the US charged an Indian national of conspiring...


Cities

View All

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

With 2 more in poll fray, candidate count reaches six for Amritsar seat

2 Independents, Congress’s Zira file papers from Khadoor Sahib

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple now on Apple devices: SGPC head

SGPC member, SAD leaders join AAP in CM’s presence

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula; says INDIA alliance parties seeped in corruption

BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula; says INDIA alliance parties seeped in corruption

Akali Dal defector Hardeep Singh joins AAP, boost for Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon to submit nomination papers today, hold roadshow

Samajwadi Party to back Congress candidate Manish Tewari in Chandigarh

Independent candidates always lost their security deposits in Chandigarh

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court bars Arvind Kejriwal from entering CM office, Delhi Secretariat while out of jail on interim bail

Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after SC's interim relief to Kejriwal

AAP asks its Delhi MLAs, workers to reach Tihar to 'welcome' Kejriwal after release on interim bail

Delhi excise policy: ED files fresh charge sheet; names K Kavitha

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Candidates of four parties to file papers today

Leaders of various parties join BJP in presence of former Gujarat CM

Youth dies in road accident

Man booked under NDPS Act

INDIA VOTES 2024: 300 skip first poll rehearsal, put on notice in Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

INDIA VOTES 2024: 300 skip first poll rehearsal, put on notice in Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s entry heats up contest in Ludhiana

Lok Sabha poll: Five file nominations on Day 3

Bhagwant Mann holds mega roadshow in support of Ashok Parashar Pappi in Jagraon

Ravneet Singh Bittu to file papers today, Ranjit Dhillon on May 13

Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Police DAV Public School celebrates Mother’s Day

Residents demand release of funds for house construction