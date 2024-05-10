Amritpal Singh, lodged in Assam jail, files nomination from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 10

‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh on Friday filed his papers for contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib constituency, said his lawyer.

Lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam, Amritpal Singh had on Thursday move the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to the State of Punjab and other respondents to temporary release him for seven days in accordance with the provisions of the NSA to enable him to file is nominations before the returning officer .

From Khadoor Sahib seat, radical preacher Amritpal Singh would face Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira, AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar, BJP candidate Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind, and SAD's Virsa Singh Valtoha.

Nominations in Punjab would continue till May 14 while the scrutiny of papers would take place on May 15 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17.

Lok Sabha elections in Punjab will be held on June 1.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Assam #Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha