Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

PTI

Chandigarh, April 24

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in a jail in Assam under the National Security Act, will fight the Lok Sabha poll from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat as an Independent candidate, his counsel claimed on Wednesday.

However, his father, Tarsem Singh, said he would comment on the matter only after meeting his son on Thursday while asserting that Amritpal earlier had not shown any interest in joining politics.

Amritpal's legal counsel Rajdev Singh Khalsa claimed that he met him in Dibrugarh jail on Wednesday and requested him to contest the polls.

"I met bhai sahab (Amritpal Singh) in Dibrugarh central jail today and during the meeting, I requested bhai sahab that in the interests of Khalsa Panth, he should fight elections this time from Khadoor Sahib to become a member of Parliament.

"Bhai sahab accepted my request in the Panthic interests...He will fight as an Independent candidate," claimed Khalsa.

Amritpal was arrested in April last year and the stringent NSA was invoked against him.

He, along with nine of his associates, is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail.

Amritpal was arrested in Moga's Rode village on April 23 last year following a more than one-month-long manhunt.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Assam #Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha