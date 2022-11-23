Amritpal Singh's associate flaunts arms on social media, booked

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 22

The Moga police today booked Bhagwant Singh, alias Pradhanmantri Bajeke, on the charge of flaunting weapons on his social media pages.

A resident of Bajeke village in Dharamkot subdivision of the district, Bajeke is a close associate of radical Sikh activist Amritpal Singh and has often been seen along with him at various religious functions.

He was also a firm supporter of late Deep Sidhu, who during the farmers’ movement, raised a ‘Nishan Sahib flag’ on the Red Fort in 2021.

He has thousands of followers on his social media accounts. He came to limelight in the past few years for boldly speaking against the politicians in power and highlighting the issues concerning the plight of the common man, particularly the poor and marginal farming community.

A case under Section 188 of the IPC and Sections 29 and 30 of the Arms Act, 1959, has been registered against him.

ASI Devinderjit Singh said that when he, along with two home guard jawans Gopal Singh and Gurbax Singh, was on routine patrolling in Dharamkot, Dholewala and Bajeke villages, he got information that Bajeke was posting his photographs while flaunting weapons on the social media posts even as he has does not have any licensed weapon of his own.

