Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Police officials yet to confirm whether this is the latest photo of Amritpal Singh or not



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 27

While Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh has been successful to dodge the Punjab Police for the past 10 days, his new picture with close aide has surfaced on the social media.

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh with his close aide Papalpreet Singh. Photo Credit: Twitter

The selfie features the Waris Punjab De chief with his associate Papalpreet Singh while holding cans of energy drinks in their hands.

Papalpreet Singh, who appears in the picture, is said to be Amritpal Singh's mentor. He was allegedly in contact with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

In the photo, Amritpal Singh is seen wearing a jacket, a maroon turban and sunglasses. His companion, sitting beside him, is in a sweatshirt.

In the selfie, it can be clearly seen that Amritpal Singh has a trimmed beard and moustache while he is drinking energy drink along with Papalpreet Singh. This is for the very first time that a clear picture of Amritpal Singh has come to the fore.

However, police officials have not given confirmation whether this is the latest photo of Amritpal Singh or not.

Police crackdown on Amritpal

The police operation against Amritpal Singh began about three weeks after he and his supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man. Six police personnel were injured.

The preacher escaped the police dragnet in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Who is Papalpreet Singh?

Papalpreet Singh, media adviser of fugitive Amritpal Singh, was facing three charges of sedition and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) before the Ajnala incident.

A post-graduate diploma holder, Papalpreet reportedly tilted towards the cause of separate Sikh state in 2007 following the pronouncement of death penalty to Jagtar Singh Hawara and Balwant Singh Rajoana, who were convicted for killing former Chief Minister Beant Singh. Papalpreet used to run a channel on social media for furthering his ‘cause’ by allegedly posting provocative interviews. During the SAD-BJP tenure in 2015, Papalpreet was among 20 booked by the Amritsar (Rural) police on charges of sedition in connection with the organisation of “Sarbat Khalsa” in Chatiwind.

How they escaped?

Papalpreet is said to be the one instructing Amritpal Singh when the latter escaped the Punjab Police dragnet.

Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh were allegedly harboured by a woman at her home in Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra district on March 19, police had earlier said.

On March 25, CCTV footage emerged purportedly showing Amritpal Singh talking on a mobile phone.

Police had on Saturday also detained a couple from RS Pura on the outskirts of Jammu for allegedly having links with Papalpreet Singh. Amrik Singh and wife Sarabjeet Kour, residents of RS Pura, were handed over to Punjab Police after being detained.

What's the latest?

Meanwhile, India has requested the Nepal government not to allow fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in Nepal, to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using Indian passport or any other fake passport, a media report said on Monday.

In a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has requested the government agencies to arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

