Amritpal Singh’s wife stopped from boarding UK flight

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 19

Kirandeep Kaur, wife of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, was again stopped from boarding a flight to the UK from an international airport. Previously, on April 20, she was not allowed to board the flight.

She blamed the government and agencies for stopping her.

“The authorities fear that I might be going to attend the funeral of Avtar Singh Khanda. I do not even know when and where the funeral is taking place. They have been assuming that I will give a speech there and create a movement. I have rights to visit my family and my trip would’ve been for a week or two. I do not intend on staying there for long as my husband is my priority,” she said.

Officials say there is an LOC issue, but never provided any document in this regard, she added. She claimed that she only wanted to meet her parents who live there. SSP (Rural) Satinder Singh refused to comment on the issue.

#Amritpal Singh