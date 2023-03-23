Amritpal Singh's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 23

29-year-old Kirandeep Kaur is Amritpal Singh’s wife. She is a UK-based NRI and is on Punjab Police radar as her name has allegedly figured in garnering funds from foreign shores for his activities and organisation 'Waris Punjab De' of which her husband Amritpal Singh is the head.

As of now, she is residing in Jallupur Khera, the native village of Amritpal Singh where she has been questioned by police a number of times over her husband.

Kirandeep Kaur and Amritpal Singh got married last month in a simple ceremony, months after Singh was made the chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’. The outfit was formed by late actor-activist Deep Sidhu.

After getting married in simple ceremony with UK resident Kirandeep Kaur #AmritpalSingh of #WarisPunjabDe organisation in his first statement said that" he & his UK resident wife will live in Punjab only bcoz his marriage is an attempt to start reverse migration towards Punjab . pic.twitter.com/5nI6YiCi9S — Gurshamshir Singh (@gurshamshir) February 10, 2023

Amritpal Singh is on the run after police launched a crackdown against his outfit on Saturday and have arrested over 100 people.

Amritpal has been evading arrest since Saturday. The National Security Act has been invoked against Amritpal and a non-bailable warrant issued against him.