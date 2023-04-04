Amritpal Singh's aide Harjit Singh not in illegal confinement, state tells HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

The state of Punjab today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Harjit Singh, alias Chacha, had not been illegally and wrongfully detained.

As a habeas corpus petition came up for hearing before Justice Anil Kshetarpal, an affidavit by the Amritsar (Rural) SP said Harjit was a close associate of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh.

It was submitted that he had been supporting Amritpal in professing radical ideology and raising the demand of secession of Punjab from India by violent means.

He had also been supporting Amritpal actively instigating, provoking and conspiring to wage a war against the state for a separate nation.

#Amritpal Singh