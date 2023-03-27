Amritpal’s associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, March 27
Amritsar rural police have arrested an associate of Amritpal Singh.
He was identified as Varinder Singh alias Fauji of Tarn Taran.
The police have invoked the NSA against him and sent him to Dibrugarh jail in Assam.
An official wishing not to be named confirmed the development.
Fauji, a retired army constable, was the bodyguard of Amritpal. He had his arms licence issued from Jammu and Kashmir which was cancelled following the Ajnala clash on February 23.
He was among the 10 gunmen who accompanied Amritpal all the time.
Amritpal and his armed supporters had stormed into the Ajnala police station to get their supporter Lovepreet Toofan released from Amritsar central jail.
