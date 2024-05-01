Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, April 30

Amidst the chanting of ‘Bole So Nihal’ slogans, parents of jailed Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh and their supporters launched the poll campaign for him for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat after performing ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht today.

At present, Amritpal has been lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam with nine other persons charged under National Security Act . He will file his nomination papers for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha as an Independent.

Representatives of various ‘Panthic organisations’ including Khalra Mission Organisation’s head Paramjit Kaur Khalra attended the occasion to show solidarity with Amritpal. Paramjit had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib. Before proceeding to Khadoor Sahib constituency, Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh and mother Balwinder Kaur said the morcha, being staged on Heritage Street since February 23 in favour of Bandi Singhs, has been called off as the focus has shifted to Amritpal’s poll campaign from today.

Amritpal’s move to jump into the fray has created ripples in political circles. SAD (A) has already announced to withdraw its candidate Harpal Singh Baler as soon as the nomination of Amritpal gets cleared by the EC.

Amritpal might or might not win, but he will definitely dent the vote share of SAD, also contesting on the identical ‘Panthic’ agenda. In 2019, SAD had lost this seat due to the division of votes between its candidate Bibi Jagir Kaur and Paramjit Kaur Khalra.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Akal Takht #Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha #Sikhs