Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

GS Paul
Amritsar, April 30
Amidst the chanting of ‘Bole So Nihal’ slogans, parents of jailed Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh and their supporters launched the poll campaign for him for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat after performing ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht today.
At present, Amritpal has been lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam with nine other persons charged under National Security Act . He will file his nomination papers for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha as an Independent.
Representatives of various ‘Panthic organisations’ including Khalra Mission Organisation’s head Paramjit Kaur Khalra attended the occasion to show solidarity with Amritpal. Paramjit had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib. Before proceeding to Khadoor Sahib constituency, Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh and mother Balwinder Kaur said the morcha, being staged on Heritage Street since February 23 in favour of Bandi Singhs, has been called off as the focus has shifted to Amritpal’s poll campaign from today.
Amritpal’s move to jump into the fray has created ripples in political circles. SAD (A) has already announced to withdraw its candidate Harpal Singh Baler as soon as the nomination of Amritpal gets cleared by the EC.
Amritpal might or might not win, but he will definitely dent the vote share of SAD, also contesting on the identical ‘Panthic’ agenda. In 2019, SAD had lost this seat due to the division of votes between its candidate Bibi Jagir Kaur and Paramjit Kaur Khalra.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row
BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action
India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report
MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...
Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca
It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...