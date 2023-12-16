Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's close associate Kulwant Singh held

Amritsar, December 15
Nine months after Amritpal Singh, chief of the Waris Punjab De, and his supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station, the Amritsar (rural) police have arrested his aide Kulwant Singh of Buttar village in Muktsar district.
Kulwant was produced before the Ajnala court, which sent him to four-day police remand.
DSP Riputapan Singh confirmed Kulwant’s arrest and said he was involved in the Ajnala incident in which supporters of the Waris Punjab De chief had clashed with the police on February 24 demanding the release of Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan of Gurdaspur.
Amritpal and his associates were arrested under the National Security Act and shifted to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam. The police said Kulwant was Waris Punjab De Muktsar unit’s head.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...