Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's close associate Kulwant Singh held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 15

Nine months after Amritpal Singh, chief of the Waris Punjab De, and his supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station, the Amritsar (rural) police have arrested his aide Kulwant Singh of Buttar village in Muktsar district.

Kulwant was produced before the Ajnala court, which sent him to four-day police remand.

DSP Riputapan Singh confirmed Kulwant’s arrest and said he was involved in the Ajnala incident in which supporters of the Waris Punjab De chief had clashed with the police on February 24 demanding the release of Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan of Gurdaspur.

Amritpal and his associates were arrested under the National Security Act and shifted to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam. The police said Kulwant was Waris Punjab De Muktsar unit’s head.

#Amritpal Singh #Muktsar