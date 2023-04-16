Amritpal’s close associate Joga nabbed from Sirhind: Police

Amritsar, April 15
Even as pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh is evading arrest after a month of crackdown on him and his supporters, the Punjab Police today claimed to have arrested his another close aide identified as Joga Singh.
Terming it a major breakthrough, DIG (Border range) Narinder Bhargav said he was arrested from Sirhind when he entered Punjab from Haryana in a car on Saturday. It was a joint operation of the Amritsar rural and the Hoshiarpur police, he said.
He said Joga was with Amritpal, Papalpreet Singh and their driver Gurwant Singh from March 18 to 28 when the police launched the crackdown against activists of “Waris Punjab De” organisation.
The DIG said initially their stay at different places was arranged by Papalpreet Singh. Joga arranged their stay at Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh during this period. Joga also arranged vehicles for their return to Punjab. He was instrumental in providing them vehicles during their escape. He was the only person who was in contact with Amritpal and Papalpreet.
The DIG said Joga would be brought from Sirhind and further investigations were under progress.
Amritsar (rural) SSP Satinder Singh said Joga originally hailed from Ludhiana. He had moved to Pilibhit several months ago. Police sources said Joga used to do ‘kar sewa’ at a gurdwara in Ludhiana from where he shifted to Pilibhit. “Joga is the man who brought Amritpal back to Punjab on March 27,” the SSP said.
The police had launched a crackdown on radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh on March 18. He along with Papalpreet dodged the police and remained in hiding by changing appearance and vehicles. Papalpreet was arrested by the police from the Kathunangal area five days ago. The police had imposed National Security Act against him and he was shifted to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.
