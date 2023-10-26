Amritpal Singh's father stopped from travelling abroad from Amritsar airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

Tarsem Singh, father of “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh, was intercepted at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here today while he was attempting to travel to Doha, Qatar.

According to information, he was to board a Qatar Airways’ flight that was to depart at 4.30 pm. He had first planned to go to the Gulf country and then to his final destination in Canada.

SGPC member and advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, who was also pursuing the case of Amritpal and others detained at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, confirmed that his father Tarsem was subjected to thorough questioning by the airport authorities. Eventually, he was barred from boarding the flight and sent back home.

Earlier, Amritpal Singh’s wife also faced similar restrictions while attempting to travel to the UK to her parental home.