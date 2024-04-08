Amritpal’s mother, five others arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

The Punjab Police arrested Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur and uncle Sukhchain Singh and four others today.

They were going to Bathinda for participating in the Khalsa Chetna March being organised tomorow seeking shifting of Amritpal Singh and his associates, currently lodged in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA), to Punjab.

His family and various Sikh organisations were organising the Chetna March on April 8. The march is scheduled to start from Takht Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, and culminate at Akal Takht Sahib here.

Last month, the government had extended the NSA against Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal and his nine associates, who were arrested by the Punjab Police in March last year. They were shifted to Dibrugarh Jail after government invoked the NSA against them.

A senior police official confirmed the development while adding that they were sent to judicial custody for four days. He said the Bathinda administration had not granted any permission for organising the march as it could foment law and order problem.

With the code of conduct imposed all over the country in view of the Lok Sabha elections, they were detained under preventive action.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee have condemned the action against Amritpal’s family members. The SGPC termed it the violation of human rights. Senior Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha also condemned their detention.

No nod for event

They were reportedly sent to judicial custody for four days. The Bathinda administration has not granted any permission to organise the march as it could foment law and order problem.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Police