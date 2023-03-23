Amritpal’s NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 22

Two DSP-rank officials today visited the house of fugitive pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh at Jallupur Khera village in the district and reportedly questioned his UK-based NRI wife, his mother and other family members. They stayed there for nearly an hour.

DSP Harkrishan Singh, who was accompanying them, said the officers visited the family as part of the investigation and that he could not disclose much as it would hamper the probe.

Sources said the police questioned Amritpal’s wife Kirandeep Kaur in connection with foreign funding allegations against him. They said the police might have asked the family to convince Amritpal to surrender in case he tried to contact them.

His mother Balwinder Kaur said Amritpal was trying to wean addicted youths away from drugs and was promoting Sikhism. She alleged the security agencies were tarnishing his image. She claimed they were not in touch with Amritpal as he was in “illegal custody” of the Punjab Police. Meanwhile, the search operation to nab the separatist continued for the fourth day. The police issued a look out circular, while a local court issued non-bailable warrants against him.

The police were also analysing the internet system installed at Amritpal’s house to trace as to who all he was in touch with in the past six months and to track his financial dealings. The police had sought data from a Bengaluru-based company in this connection, the sources said.

From a Mercedes to a “desi jugad” vehicle, he switched at least five vehicles to escape within the first 60 km of his run, the police said.

Gurugram realtors under scanner

Arrest of Daljit Kalsi, aide and financier of Amritpal, has brought Gurugram’s top realtors under the scanner

He was reportedly in touch with them for arranging funds for ‘Waris Punjab De’

May have approached them to divert their funds via Punjabi movies; was using social media to influence youth in NCR, mainly from Punjab

