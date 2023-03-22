Cops question Amritpal's NRI wife, whose name figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De'

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, March 22
Senior police officials--headed by a DSP--on Wednesday reached Jallupur Khera, the native village of Amritpal Singh, to question his wife, a UK-based NRI.
Her name has allegedly figured in garnering funds from foreign shores for his activities and organisation 'Waris Punjab De'.
Earlier, a woman DSP-rank official also visited his house and questioned his wife and other family members.
DSP Harkrishan Singh, who visited Amritpal's house, said they were there for investigation.
For the past four days, Amritpal has been evading arrest. The National Security Act has been invoked against Amritpal and a non-bailable warrant issued against him.
