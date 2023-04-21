Amritpal's wife not allowed to board flight to London

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 20

Pro-Khalistan fugitive Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur on Thursday was stopped from boarding a flight to London at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Ji International Airport here.

She was questioned by the immigration authorities, police and officials of intelligence agencies for nearly four hours, and thereafter asked to return along with some relatives who had come to see her off at the airport.

Kirandeep arrived at the airport around 11.30 am to board Air India AI 169 flight which was scheduled to depart at 1.20 pm. The flight ultimately departed at 2.30 pm without her. SSP Satinder Singh said a look out circular had been issued against her and therefore she was stopped at the airport. He refused to divulge anything further but said she was neither detained nor arrested.

A British citizen, Kirandeep got married to Amritpal at his native village Jallupur Khera in February this year. The police had earlier questioned her in connection with the alleged foreign funding for the Waris Punjab De organisation headed by Amritpal.

It is learnt that Kirandeep pointed out that she was a British citizen and there was no case registered against her here. She had earlier denied allegations about foreign funding and links with the Babbar Khalsa organisation.

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18 when a crackdown was launched against him and his supporters in connection with the storming of the Ajnala police station on February 23, which had left six cops injured.

The police have so far arrested more than 20 associates of the fugitive.