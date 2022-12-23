Amritsar airport authorities review arrangements

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, DECEMBER 22

Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International (SGRDJI) airport director Vipin Kant Seth has said a preparatory meeting to enforce Covid restrictions and gear up for medical tests was held at the airport. He said they were ready to conduct both thermal screening and sampling of international passengers at the airport.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) managing the SGRDJI airport has said that the airport on a daily average is handling 2,500 to 3,000 international passengers.

Dr Charanjit Singh, Civil Surgeon, said they were ready to do monitoring of all kinds of Covid tests at the airport. As per instructions, they introduced compulsory RT-PCR tests for all suspected and indoor patients from today. He added that all health staff has been directed to wear masks on the hospital premises.