Amritsar: AISSF calls for unity

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

The All-India Sikh Students’ Federation (AISSF) on Monday celebrated its 78th Foundation Day at Akal Takht today.

With this, a new initiative has been taken to rejuvenate it by taking into confidence its ‘splinter’ groups. Abiding by SAD chief Sukhbir Badal’s five-member unity committee, the AISSF dissolved its organisational structure today.

On August 20, Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had given a call to the splinter factions to join hands for the propagation of Sikhism, both politically and religiously.