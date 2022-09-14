Amritsar: AISSF calls for unity

Amritsar, September 13
The All-India Sikh Students’ Federation (AISSF) on Monday celebrated its 78th Foundation Day at Akal Takht today.
With this, a new initiative has been taken to rejuvenate it by taking into confidence its ‘splinter’ groups. Abiding by SAD chief Sukhbir Badal’s five-member unity committee, the AISSF dissolved its organisational structure today.
On August 20, Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had given a call to the splinter factions to join hands for the propagation of Sikhism, both politically and religiously.
