Amritsar arrest not linked with Mohali grenade attack case: Ferozepur police

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 11

Four days arresting four armed robbers, the Faridkot police on Wednesday evening claimed to have arrested another accomplice of these robbers from Amritsar.

This accomplice has been identified as Nishan Singh.

Police claimed that Nishan Singh, an accused in 13 criminal cases across state, was arrested from Amritsar after the questioning of Kuldeep Singh alias Keepa, a gangster, who revealed that Nishan Singh was possessing 18 pistols.

While there were rumours of Nishan Singh being one of the suspects in the May 9 grenade attack on Punjab police intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali, Faridkot police discounted any such link.

Balkishan Singla, SP (D) Faridkot, said they have no information so far that Nishan Singh was linked with the Mohali attack.

On May 7, the Faridkot police had arrested four criminals after an exchange of fire near here. Involved in many criminal cases, the arrested persons were identified as close associates of Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, one of the four gangsters who had fled from the high-security Nabha jail on November 27, 2016.

Those arrested were Kuldeep Singh alias Keepa of Moga, Sukhchain Singh of Mansa and Sukhmander Singh and Sewak Singh of Bathinda.

Faridkot police claimed that during the questioning of Kuldeep Singh Keepa, it was revealed that Nishan Singh, a person with many criminal cases, who stayed with Keepa for some time in Kapurthala jail, was in possession of 18 revolvers which he had procured from Keepa.

For the recovery of these weapons, the police have arrested Nishan Singh from near a hospital in Amritsar today.

The police took him to Patiala, Mohali and Nihal Singh Wala in Moga district, but no recovery was made so far, the SP(D) said.

The police produced Nishan Singh in the court of duty magistrate this evening and got five days police remand.