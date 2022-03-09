Amritsar cop who opposed Navjot Singh Sidhu tested for dope

Amritsar, March 8
The city police today conducted a dope test on Head Constable Sandeep Singh, who had called out PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu over a derogatory remark made against police officers from a political stage in Sultanpur Lodhi in the run-up to the elections.
Sandeep Singh is part of the quick reaction team (QRT), a wing of the city police. He claimed police personnel from the ACP’s office asked him to accompany them to the Civil Hospital today.
Alleging harassment, he said: “I had opposed Sidhu for his remark. Three women from the area had earlier approached me with a message from Sidhu’s residence asking me to delete the video and upload an apology, but I refused. They then asked me to be ready for the consequences. After polls, a woman filed a complaint against me of abuse and sent it the Commissioner of Police”.
Accusing Sidhu of role in police action, he said he had “faith in my officers”.
Sandeep is a resident of Amritsar East, from where Sidhu is the sitting MLA. He had circulated a video on the social media saying he was disappointed with Sidhu’s remarks in December.
Police sources claimed the dope test came out “positive” and a departmental action would be taken in this regard.
